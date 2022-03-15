Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha over 'inadvertent' missile firing

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha over 'inadvertent' missile firing1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the "inadvertent" firing of a that landed in Pakistan last week. India on Friday had said that a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.
Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.
The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it said.
