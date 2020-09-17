Rajnath Singh to speak on India-China border situation in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement on India-China border situation in the Rajya Sabha today. Singh had earlier spoken over the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The Defence Minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," the Minister had said in the Lok Sabha.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May time frame and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated