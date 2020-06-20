Rajnath Singh to visit Russia for Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 24 June

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on 24 June, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has invited Singh to the Victory Parade, which was originally scheduled for 9 May, 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on 24 June, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has invited Singh to the Victory Parade, which was originally scheduled for 9 May, 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, a tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents. The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The regiment had fought with valour in the World WarII and has proud distinction of earning four battle honours and two military cross amongst other gallantry awards.

The Indian participation in the Victory Day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice. "The visit of Raksha Mantri will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," said Ministry of Defence in a statement on Saturday.