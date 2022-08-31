Rajnath Singh unveils Panna Dhai statue in Udaipur, says India no longer weak

Highlighting the expertise and capability of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is no longer weak and is strong and well equipped to face all challenges.
In an unveiling ceremony of the Panna Dhai statue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India is no longer weak and is strong and well equipped to face all challenges.
Panna Dhai's statue was unveiled in Udaipur. She was a 16th-century nursemaid to Udai Singh II, the fourth son of Indian ruler Sangram Singh I, popularly known as Rana Sanga.
Speaking at the function, Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been transformed into a strong, confident, and self-reliant nation which is fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats and challenges."
He also expressed his confidence in the expertise and capability of the Indian Armed forces to deal with any kind of border dispute or even war.
He also stated that government initiatives had helped the Armed Forces to rapidly modernise within eight years to make India a global power.
He also brought into notice India's history of never attacking any country, or capturing an inch of a foreign land. At the same time, he also cautioned that if anyone ever tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the Nation, a befitting reply will be given.
"It is the result of the last eight years that India is no longer weak. We clarified our stand on terrorism when our Armed Forces, displaying tremendous might, carried out surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. It was proof that India's military prowess is no less than any country," the Minister said.
He also stressed the active vigilance of the Armed forces that are deployed with full readiness on borders and other strategically important areas to protect the nation from anti-India elements.
Nowadays, India is known for its self-reliance, that's why Defence Minister asserted that the 'New' Atmanirbhar Bharat is moving shoulder-to-shoulder with powerful countries. He also pointed out the major decisions taken by the government to support indigenous technology and its development in the defence and manufacturing sectors.
He also talked about the issuance of three positive indigenisation lists of 310 items and earmarking 68 percent of the capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in Union Budget 2022-23. Apart from boosting the domestic industry, the government is also working to encourage foreign manufacturers in setting up their industry in India under the 'Make in India, Make for World' vision.
Moreover, he also emphasised the result of the government programs under such initiatives. He pointed out that India is not only catering to its own needs but is also fulfilling the requirements of other countries. Notably, India's defence exports have increased from ₹900 crore to Rs13,000 crore within eight years.
Minister also pointed out that the government has aimed to increase defence exports by 2.75 lakh crore by 2047. While reiterating India's commitment to maintaining the security of the people, Rajnath Singh said that the government is committed to maintaining the safety of Indians who are residing not only in India but also in other parts of the world. In a recent example of India fulfilling its commitment the country successfully ensured the safe return of Indian nationals from Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country.
