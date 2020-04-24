Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to ensure judicious utilisation of resources

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the armed forces to ensure judicious utilisation of financial resources in the face of stymied economic activity due to the countrywide lockdown to arrest the progress of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a government statement said.

Addressing top commanders of the three services via video link, Singh also directed the armed forces to ensure operational readiness and not give India’s adversaries any opportunity to exploit any weakness.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Army chief Manoj Mulund Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff Karambir Singh, and Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Defence (Finance) Gargi Kaul also attended the meeting.

Heads of the army’s Udhampur-based Northern Command and Kolkata- based Eastern Command, the Indian Navy’s Kochi-based Southern Command and Mumbai-based Western Command, the India Air Force’s Allahabad-based Central Air Command and the Gandhingar-based South Western Air Command were some of those who took part in the meeting.

Singh in his address “appreciated the role of the Armed Forces for the assistance extended to the local civilian administration and preparatory measures taken to fight covid-19," the statement said – a reference to facilities being made available for quarantining and taking care of people brought in from countries like Iran. The armed forces have also readied to take in civilian covid-19 patients at specialized hospitals serving the service personnel across the country with more than 10,000 beds being earmarked, should the need arise.

He expected the "forces to ensure their operational preparedness, while they are battling covid-19 and the adversary should not be allowed to exploit the current situation." A number of covid-19 cases have been reported from within the armed forces – at least 26 in the Navy and about a dozen in the Army.

Singh also “directed the forces to initiate measures to spend the financial resources, avoiding wastage in view of the economic burden imposed by covid-19". Officials later said this meant that the armed forces should rationalize and prioritise spending and did not mean a deferring of much needed equipment.

The minister also underlined the need for synergy among the three services and also asked them to identify and prioritise tasks that could assist in revival of the economy after the lockdown is lifted.

The chiefs of the three services briefed the minister on the steps taken to prevent covid-19 infection among the forces and assistance extended to the local civilian administration, the statement added.