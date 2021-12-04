"Today, there is a sizeable number of MSMEs in our country, which contribute 29 per cent to our GDP through their national and international trade. After the agriculture sector, it is the biggest source of providing employment to about 100 million people. MSMEs also work to involve innovators and mediators in large enterprises. They help to fulfil the objectives of large industrial entities by becoming an important part of the value chain and supply chain," he added.

