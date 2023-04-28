New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to collaborate in eradicating terrorism and holding accountable those who support or finance such activities.

During an address in New Delhi, Singh said terrorism is a significant crime against humanity, and peace and prosperity cannot coexist with this threat.

Singh cautioned nations that harbour terrorists, stressing that radicalization poses a security risk and hinders socio-economic progress. He called for prioritizing effective counterterrorism measures to strengthen the SCO's credibility as an international organization.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering trust and cooperation among SCO members, respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adhering to the United Nations Charter's principles. Singh encouraged a shift toward a 'win-win' paradigm to ensure collective prosperity in the region, as the SCO is a powerful economic and security bloc with enormous potential in today's multilateral world.

The SCO, established in 2001 by Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, has become one of the most extensive transregional international organizations. India and Pakistan joined as permanent members in 2017.