Rajnath Singh urges SCO members to unite against terrorism1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Singh called for prioritizing effective counterterrorism measures to strengthen the SCO's credibility as an international organization.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to collaborate in eradicating terrorism and holding accountable those who support or finance such activities.
