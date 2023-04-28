Home / News / India /  Rajnath Singh urges SCO members to unite against terrorism
Back

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to collaborate in eradicating terrorism and holding accountable those who support or finance such activities. 

During an address in New Delhi, Singh said terrorism is a significant crime against humanity, and peace and prosperity cannot coexist with this threat.

Singh cautioned nations that harbour terrorists, stressing that radicalization poses a security risk and hinders socio-economic progress. He called for prioritizing effective counterterrorism measures to strengthen the SCO's credibility as an international organization.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering trust and cooperation among SCO members, respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adhering to the United Nations Charter's principles. Singh encouraged a shift toward a 'win-win' paradigm to ensure collective prosperity in the region, as the SCO is a powerful economic and security bloc with enormous potential in today's multilateral world.

The SCO, established in 2001 by Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, has become one of the most extensive transregional international organizations. India and Pakistan joined as permanent members in 2017.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout