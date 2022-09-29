Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of Dibang Valley, interacts with troops

Strengthening India’s military prowess has been the government’s top priority ever since it came to power in 2014, with focus on equipping the services with state-of-the-art weapons/equipment, the minister said.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward areas of 3 Corps in Anini, a village in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh onThursday, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The minister made an on-the-ground assessment of defence preparedness along the LAC.
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and other senior officers of the Indian Army accompanied the defence minister who also interacted with the troops posted in the area.
After his visit to the forward areas, Rajnath Singh held an interaction with armed forces personnel in Tezpur, Assam. In his address, he commended the dedication and sacrifice of the soldiers posted at the borders, bravely protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, the ministry said.
He said, strengthening India’s military prowess has been the government’s top priority ever since it came to power in 2014, with focus on equipping the services with state-of-the-art weapons/equipment through an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ defence industry.
“There was a time when India wasn’t taken seriously on international platforms. Due to the efforts of our PM Narendra Modi, today we have become an assertor from a mere observer. Indian military is respected all over the globe. Our friendly foreign countries have trust in them. It is one of the major reasons India has emerged as a powerful nation. Today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world, strongly moving forward," Singh said.
As part of the day’s engagements, the minister also interacted with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals & development of tourism.
