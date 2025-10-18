Rajnath Singh's stern warning to Pak: Every inch of its territory lies under BrahMos range, calls Op Sindoor a ‘trailer’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh observed a virtual demonstration of a BrahMos missile strike carried out by an Indian Air Force SU-30 fighter jet at the BrahMos Aerospace manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. While giving a stern warning to Pakistan, he said every inch of its territory comes under BrahMos range and called Operation Sindoor a “trailer”.

“Every inch of Pak territory lies within BrahMos' range, Operation Sindoor was just a trailer,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

"But that trailer itself made Pakistan realise that if India could give birth to Pakistan, then I need not say anything further about what else it could do..." Singh said, according to ANI.

Singh further said, “This BrahMos facility not only symbolises the strength of our armed forces, but also sends a message that Uttar Pradesh is now ready to handle any challenge, whether it's internal security or external threats. Uttar Pradesh has now overcome its criminal image, and the Chief Minister deserves praise for this.”

The Defence minister asserted that India was successfully addressing the challenges caused by disruptions in the supply chain for spare parts, which he said were being used as a "weapon" by the supplying nations.

"BrahMos has become the spine of the armed forces. Around 100 missiles will be launched from here every year. Missiles will be supplied to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This BrahMos facility has been built on approximately 200 acres. Its total cost is approximately ₹380 crore, and it will provide employment to hundreds of people. These days, we're seeing reports of supplier countries disrupting the supply of spare parts. This disruption of the supply chain is being used as a weapon. We are now overcoming this challenge," Singh added.

He also flagged off trucks carrying the first consignment of indigenously produced BrahMos missiles.

This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier announcement that BrahMos missiles would now be manufactured in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were present during the event.

Singh, accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath, planted a sapling within the BrahMos Aerospace premises and inaugurated the Booster and Warhead building. During the event, DRDO chief Samir V. Kamat and BrahMos Director General Jaiteerth R. Joshi presented the GST Bill for the BrahMos missiles produced at the Lucknow facility to Singh and Adityanath.

PM Modi on Brahmos missiles While addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's air defence capabilities, which successfully neutralised Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation.

As per ANI, he stated, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles. Brahmos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow.”

Jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russian defence firm NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the BrahMos missile played a crucial role in crippling Pakistan's military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 this year.

Over the four-day conflict, BrahMos missiles were extensively deployed to target Pakistani air bases and Army cantonments across the country.

Earlier, PM Modi commended the effectiveness of domestically developed weapon systems during the conflict, stating, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles."

When India carried out strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, targeting the main bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba located in Pakistan's Punjab province in the initial stage of the conflict, the Indian Air Force primarily relied on the BrahMos missile, which struck its targets with high precision. The BrahMos missile also inflicted significant damage on Pakistani air bases.