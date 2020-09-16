Rajnath to make statement in Rajya Sabha on India-China standoff tomorrow

A day after giving the government's first account to Parliament on the India-China border situation in the Eastern Ladakh region in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the issue in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

After his statement, opposition leaders will speak and if required Singh may give a clarification, the sources said, according to a PTI report.

This was decided in a meeting of floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha which was attended by Singh along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Thawwarchand Gehlot.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the opposition demanded that the three bills related to the agriculture sector be referred to committees of either Houses for detailed scrutiny.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement at 12 noon on standoff at LAC. Thereafter, opposition leaders will speak on the issue. If required thereafter, the minister may give clarification," a source elaborated, as per PTI.

While making a statement in the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday, Rajnath said Beijing has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control is not at all acceptable, and that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in the high-altitude region.

The government had on Monday introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lower House on Wednesday amid objections by NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal and various opposition parties.

With inputs from PTI

