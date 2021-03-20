Rajnath, US defence secy Austin discuss opportunities for greater collaboration

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday briefed visiting US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on the opportunities for collaboration in the military sector as the two countries discussed ways to take advantage of various agreements signed by them.

Describing his talks with Austin as comprehensive and fruitful, Singh said the defence secretary’s visit to India “despite the covid-19 global pandemic, shows the abiding commitment of the United States to our bilateral relationship."

Austin is in India on the third and last leg of a tour though Asia that saw him make stops in Japan and South Korea. He arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

After delegation level talks, Singh said India was “keen to work together to realise the full potential of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

“Our discussions today focused on our wide ranging defence cooperation and expanding military-to-military engagement across services, information sharing, cooperation in emerging sectors of defence, and mutual logistics support," Singh said.

After reviewing ties, the two sides “agreed to pursue enhanced cooperation with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command," Singh said.

Given that the two sides had signed a series of agreements including on logistics support, Singh said: "We discussed steps to be taken to realise their full potential for mutual benefit."

The minister also said that he had “invited US industry to take advantage of India’s liberalized foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector. We both agreed that there are opportunities for collaboration in defence industry."

Following a summit of the leaders of the four so called Quad countries, Singh said he and Austin “discussed the need for enhanced capacity building to address some of the non-traditional challenges such as oil spills and environment disasters, drug trafficking, illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing." This remark is to be in the context of Chinese fishing and other vessels making visits to the territorial waters of countries in the region.

“India is committed to further consolidate our robust defence partnership with the United States. I look forward to working with you closely to make the India-US relationship one of the defining partnerships of [the] 21st century," Singh added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via