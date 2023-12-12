Superstar Rajinikanth marked his 73rd birthday on Tuesday, and he continues to be the invincible icon adored by his fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, has predominantly contributed to the Tamil film industry. Beyond his dedicated fan following, Rajinikanth also holds a special place in the hearts of meme creators on social media. Numerous pages are solely dedicated to him or feature memes inspired by his unique style. Here are the memes of Rajnikanth that enthusiasts shared on X.

A user Payal Malhotra, wrote, If Rajnikanth would have born 100 years back, British would have fought to get independence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajnikanth meme.

Another user wrote, “And Rajnikanth award goes to Oscar."

Some of his noteworthy works include movies like Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, Mullum Malarum, Aval Appadithan, Billa, Moondru Mugam, Andhaa Kaanoon, Nallavanukku Nallavan, Geraftaar, Padikkadavan, ChaalBaaz, Hum, and Phool Bane Angaray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user wrote, "Once Rajnikant was cutting an onion, the onion began shedding tears."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranjikant meme.

Rajinikanth is relishing the success of 'Jailer,' where he portrays a character seeking revenge for the death of his police officer son.

With a fan base like no other, Rajinikanth continues to be the most adored figure among his supporters.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thalaivar 170' in the upcoming months. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, this collaboration marks their reunion since their last joint project in the 1991 film 'Hum,' directed by Mukul Anand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Rajnikant Sir: Apun ko lagta hai apunich Binod hai."

The memes about the superstar went viral on the internet before he made a guest appearance on an episode of Bear Grylls' television show “Man vs Wild."

Earlier in October, a video of a doppelganger of Indian superstar Rajinikanth has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A tea shop owner named Sudhakar Prabhu on Pattalam Road in Fort Kochi has been trending on the Internet because of his uncanny resemblance to actor Rajinikanth. In the video, Prabhu, wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt, can be seen mimicking the actor's mannerisms while talking to a few people.

In 2022, pictures of Rehmat Gashkori, a retired Pakistani government employee, gained widespread attention on the Internet. Colleagues of Gashkori pointed out the striking resemblance he bears to the renowned Indian film star Rajinikanth.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.