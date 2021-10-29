Rajnikanth undergoes heart surgery in Chennai, likely to be discharged soon1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2021, 03:01 PM IST
Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital following an episode of giddiness
Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in a statement.
