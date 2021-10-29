OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajnikanth undergoes heart surgery in Chennai, likely to be discharged soon
Listen to this article

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in a statement. 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout