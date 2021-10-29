Rajnikanth undergoes heart surgery in Chennai, likely to be discharged soon

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital following an episode of giddiness

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

