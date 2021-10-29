Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajnikanth undergoes heart surgery in Chennai, likely to be discharged soon

Rajnikanth undergoes heart surgery in Chennai, likely to be discharged soon

Premium
Film actor Rajinikanth
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital following an episode of giddiness

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in a statement. 

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in a statement. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!