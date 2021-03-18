OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

Seth, the 1988-batch officer, is currently serving as the director general of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of the state DGP's post since January this year, was appointed the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

