Rajouri encounter: LeT terrorist, trained on Pakistan and Afghan fronts, killed

Pakistani and a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, as informed by the Defence spokesman.

As per the official statement, the terrorist was trained on the Pakistan and Afghanistan Front. "One terrorist named Quari has been killed in an ongoing operation. The individual is a Pak National. He has been trained on the Pak & Afghan Front. He is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba."

It is to be further noted that he has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. “He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri & Kandi attacks. He was sent to revive terrorism in the region. He is an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from Caves and a trained sniper," added PRO Defence.



The ongoing encounter between terrorists and the combined forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district has entered its second day.

Earlier on Wednesday, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri, ANI reported citing sources.

ANI further reported that 16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely.



“Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of IndianArmy. #Whiteknightcorps salutes the supreme sacrifice," the White Knight Corps of the Army said.



Acting on precise intelligence, collaborative operations were initiated in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

Seven civilians were killed in an attack in Dangri in January this year, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

