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Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce cases: Delhi HC upholds conviction, sentences actor to 3 months in jail

Rajpal Yadav has been directed to pay more than 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.

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Updated10 Jul 2026, 03:26 PM IST
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Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav (AFP)
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Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce cases: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months' imprisonment on Friday after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in the cheque-bounce cases.

Yadav has been directed to pay more than 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, clarified that around 2 crore already paid by the actor shall be adjusted. She also granted Yadav two months' time to approach the appellate court against the decision.

A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav grateful as Salman Khan supports him amid cheque case

The court's proceedings came on revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging the 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

The magisterial court had sentenced the actor to six months' imprisonment.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

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At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie that bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses for Yadav.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after Saurabh Dwivedi's joke on his troubles

However, on February 2, the court asked Yadav to surrender on February 4, observing that he had repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount.

On February 16, the court suspended his sentence for the time being and permitted his release from jail after he deposited 1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account.

(With PTI inputs)

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