Delhi HC raps Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases: ‘You are in jail because you have failed to comply' - What court said

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 12, rapped actor Rajpal Yadav while hearing his bail plea in the cheque bounce cases stemming from the box office debacle of his 2010 directorial debut, saying that he was in jail because he failed to comply with his commitment. The court adjourned the bail hearing of Rajpal Yadav to Monday, February 16.

During the hearing, the court told Rajpal Yadav that the actor had assured payments to the complainants but had failed to do so. The counsel for Rajpal Yadav told the court that approximately 2 crores remain outstanding and will be settled accordingly.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, “You did not go to jail because the Court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments to the Court. You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to, you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement.”

Justice Sharma rejected the submission from the actor's counsel that his client was ‘misguided’ about the proceedings, stating that Rajpal Yadav and his counsel had appeared before the court over two dozen times, promising that the pending dues would be settled, but they didn't.

“25 to 30 times you appeared in this Court, and you were assisted by a senior counsel. Your senior counsel made the statements on your behalf. Mr [Rajpal] Yadav appeared through VC before me at least five times and said I will honour the statement made by my counsel, and if I go abroad, I will earn some money and make the payment. You are not misguided,” Bar & Bench quoted the court as saying.

The counsel of Yadav also told the court that he couldn't connect with his client: “I tried contacting him but wasn't able to. I have filed a bail application. Response from the other side may be sought. The case may be adjourned to Monday. I will come up with something by then,” he said.

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film "Ata Pata Laapata", but the film flopped at the box office. He was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases.

The actor has to pay nearly ₹9 crore.