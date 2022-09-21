Raju Srivastava death: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, celebrities mourn demise

Raju Srivastava death: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, celebrities mourn demise2 min read . 12:16 PM IST
As soon as the news of Raju's death broke, politicians and celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the popular comedian
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava died today after spending more than 40 days in hospital. He was 58. "I got a call in the morning saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He had been waging a struggle for life in hospital for over 40 days," his brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI from Mumbai.
As soon as the news of Raju's death broke, politicians and celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the popular comedian.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda extended their condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to pay his condolences.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," Singh tweeted.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Authorities, Nitin Gadkari, took to Twitter to offer condolences on Raju Srivastava's death. He tweeted, "Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji. An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti"
"Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath"
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his grief as he wrote, "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers."
"Raju Srivastava Om Shanti RIP," wrote veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Instagram.
There will never be another Raju Srivastava, said comedian Rehman Khan.
"Raju Bhai Aap jaisa na koi tha na koi aayega , bahot yaad aaoge aap #RIP #rajusrivastava," he tweeted.
Actor Nimrat Kaur and director Sanjay Gupta remembered the comedian too.
"Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light #RIPRajuSrivastava," Kaur tweeted.
"Rest In Peace Raju. Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter," said Gupta.
Raju Srivastava, counted as among the most high profile and experienced comics in the country, is survived by his wife and two children.
