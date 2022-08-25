Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian gains consciousness after 15 days

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. Apart from 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he has been a part of several other comedy shows including 'Comedy Circus', 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Shaktimaan' and others.