Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian gains consciousness after 15 days

- Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack on August 10
Comedian Raju Srivastava gained consciousness on Thursday after 15 days, Garvit Narang, his Personal Secretary said. The comedian is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi.
The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.
"He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Srivastava's daughter Antara said.
Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.
Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".
Born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Srivastava is best known for his keen observation and comic timing of various Indian aspects of life.
Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, his father, was a poet known as Balai Kaka. Raju, who is an excellent mimic, has always wanted to be a comedian.
Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. Apart from 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he has been a part of several other comedy shows including 'Comedy Circus', 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Shaktimaan' and others.
He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava played the role of a college student in Shah Rukh Khan's starrer 'Baazigar'. He appeared in a cameo role of a driver as a local thug in Salman Khan starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. In 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya',he played a role of Baba Chin Chin Choo in the movie.
Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
