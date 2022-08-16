Raju Srivastava heath update: He can now move his body parts, manager informs

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since 10 August, after he had the heart attack
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Comedian and chairman of Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh (Govt) Raju Srivastava continues to be on life support almost six days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a gym workout session at a Delhi hotel. His business manager on Tuesday shared an update on the comedian's health and said that there is slight improvement in his condition.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Comedian and chairman of Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh (Govt) Raju Srivastava continues to be on life support almost six days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a gym workout session at a Delhi hotel. His business manager on Tuesday shared an update on the comedian's health and said that there is slight improvement in his condition.
Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since 10 August, after he had the heart attack. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.
Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since 10 August, after he had the heart attack. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.
"Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist's manager Nayan Soni told news agency PTI.
"He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist's manager Nayan Soni told news agency PTI.
Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". “Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him." the post had read.
Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". “Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him." the post had read.
The comedian's sudden ailment got celebrity Amitabh Bachchan concerned who had sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava. Bachchan asked Raju in the message to wake up because there was still a lot of work to be done (Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The comedian's sudden ailment got celebrity Amitabh Bachchan concerned who had sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava. Bachchan asked Raju in the message to wake up because there was still a lot of work to be done (Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also dialed Raju Srivastava's wife Sikha and assured her any help that the family might require. They also prayed for the well being of the comedian.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also dialed Raju Srivastava's wife Sikha and assured her any help that the family might require. They also prayed for the well being of the comedian.
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.