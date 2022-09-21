Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS on August 10, died on Wednesday. Srivastava was admitted for 42 days at AIIMS, Delhi. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

As per media reports, recently the doctors changed the pipe of Raju Srivastava's ventilator to avert infection. At the same time, due to infection, his wife Shikha and daughter Antara were also not allowed to meet the comedian due to recurrent fever.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," his brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended condolences on the demise of comedian Srivastava. "Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person," the minister wrote.

Taking to Twitter Rajnath Singh added, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!".

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Srivastava joined Bhartiya Janta Party on 19 March 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him to be part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and two children, Antara and Ayushman.