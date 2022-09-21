Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10
Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS on August 10, died on Wednesday. Srivastava was admitted for 42 days at AIIMS, Delhi. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.