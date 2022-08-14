Raju Srivastava remains on life support: Report

There has been no improvement in Raju Srivastava's condition. He remains in critical condition and on life support at present. He continues to be unconscious and suffered brain damage after heart attack, said hospital sources.
Indian comedian-actor Raju Srivastava remains on life support in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi as there has been no improvement in his condition, said hospital sources on Sunday as quoted by news agency PTI. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, after undergoing an angioplasty the same day.
“There has been no improvement in Raju Srivastava's condition. He remains in critical condition and on life support at present. He continues to be unconscious and suffered brain damage after heart attack," sources told PTI.
The actor was staying in Delhi since 1 August. He had come to meet his brothers and friends after completing a work trip from Mumbai to Udaipur on July 29. After performing there on July 30, he returned to Delhi to 30 July.
He was running on a treadmill when he felt pain in his chest. Raju Srivastava was taken to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty on August 10. On Friday night, his family released a statement informing them about his stable condition and also urged his fans to ignore rumors about his condition.
“Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumor/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him," the statement was posted on the social media platform Instagram.
Raju Srivastava came to the limelight after the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He is best known for his great comic timings. He also appeared as a contestant on the third season of the famous reality show 'Big Boss'.
He also featured in several films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Bombay to Goa’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ etc.
