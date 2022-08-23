Raju Srivastava's daughter on Thursday said that his condition is stable but he continues to be unconscious. He has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight.

Srivastava's daughter Antara told PTI, "He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him."

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger. She had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she said.

Earlier, Raju's younger brother Deepu Srivastava had shared a video message on Twitter to reveal details about his brother's health.

He tweeted, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

Deepu expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health and refuted farcical rumours about Raju's health.

The stand-up comedian suffered a heart attack on 10 August after which he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Many celebrities from the film industry took on social media to convey their prayers for Raju's recovery.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He is also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant of reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI.