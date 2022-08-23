Raju Srivastava's condition stable, but still unconscious2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:45 PM IST
Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara said that her father's condition is stable but he is still unconscious
Raju Srivastava's daughter on Thursday said that his condition is stable but he continues to be unconscious. He has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight.