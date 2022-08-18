Raju Srivastava’s condition worsens; ‘Everyone praying for miracle,’ says aide

Raju Srivastava’s condition worsens; ‘Everyone praying for miracle,’ says aide2 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Comedian Raju Srivastava’s condition seems to have worsened, doctors say almost in a brain dead condition
Celebrity comedian Raju Srivastava’s is almost in a brain dead condition said doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10 while working out.
He had been on ventilator but his condition was described as ‘stable’ in recent updates from his team. However, on Wednesday, his chief advisor stated that the doctors treating him have said the comedian’s condition has worsened.
After being rushed to AIIMS suffering a cardiac arrest, rumours of Srivastava's death began doing the rounds. His family urged the followers of the the comedian ton not fall for fake news sharing a statement on Friday.
As worries mounted over the state of his health his daughter Antara told PTI that "doctors are still treating him". She said she would not be able to comment further.
Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.
Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.
On Thursday, speaking to Aaj Tak, Raju's advisor Ajit Saxena said, “Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening." He added that their entire team is praying for a miracle now.
Many celebrities from the film industry took on on social media to convey their prayers for Raju's recovery. On 14 August, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan asked Raju in a voice message to wake up because there was still a lot of work to be done (Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai). Big B assured her that God would soon heal the comedy veteran.
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
With inputs from PTI.
