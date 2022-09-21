The last rites of comedian Raju Srivastava will be held on Thursday 22 September, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, his family confirmed. The 58-year old comedian passed away at All India Institutive of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on 21 September, Wednesday.

Srivastava had collapsed while running on a treadmill. He had complained of chest plain. Following this he was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. The performer had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi since 10 August.

Funeral of comedian Raju Srivastav to be held tomorrow, September 22, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, confirms his family. pic.twitter.com/XTc2XdUncm — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

"I got a call in the morning saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He had been waging a struggle for life in hospital for over 40 days," his brother Dipoo Srivastava told news agency PTI from Mumbai.

The comedian's mortal remains were taken out of AIIMS, Delhi where he passed away after being admitted there for over a month

Delhi | Mortal remains of comedian Raju Srivastava being taken out of AIIMS, where he passed away after being admitted there for over a month pic.twitter.com/jA7F0dDFcq — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

As soon as the news of Raju's death broke, politicians and celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the popular comedian.

“Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda extended their condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava.

“Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family," the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also mourned Srivastava's death.

His former rival contestant Bhagwant Singh Mann also offered condolences. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly observed a two minute silence in remembrance of the comedian.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly observes a 2-minute silence to pay respect to comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away today at the age of 58 years. pic.twitter.com/v2WQFdUJLI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly observed a 2-minute silence to pay respect to comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away today at the age of 58 years.