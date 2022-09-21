Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held tomorrow in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 03:45 PM IST
- The Uttar Pradesh Assembly observed a 2-minute silence to pay respect to comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away today at the age of 58 years.
The last rites of comedian Raju Srivastava will be held on Thursday 22 September, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, his family confirmed. The 58-year old comedian passed away at All India Institutive of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on 21 September, Wednesday.