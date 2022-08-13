Raju Srivastava's health remains critical, family releases statement

Raju Srivastava's health remains critical, family releases statement1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
- Raju Srivastava was admitted to hospital on 10 August after a cardiac arrest
- He is still on a ventilator in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at AIIMS, Delhi
Comedian Raju Srivastava who was admitted to AIIMS is currently on a ventilator in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his health remained critical after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
The 58-year-old was running on a treadmill when he felt pain in his chest. Raju Srivastava was taken to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty on the same day. Raju is currently in stable condition, according to his family.
On Friday night, the family of Raju Srivastava released a statement informing them about his stable condition and also urged his fans to ignore rumors about his condition.
“Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumor/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him," the statement was posted on the social media platform Instagram.
Raju Srivastava came to the limelight after the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He is best known for his great comic timings. He also appeared as a contestant on the third season of the famous reality show 'Big Boss'.
He also featured in several films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Bombay to Goa’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ etc.
With Inputs from ANI.
