Raju Srivastava's organs functioning normally, says actor Shekhar Suman

Actor Shekhar Suman updated fans about comedian Raju Srivastava's health on Twitter, informing that his organs are functioning normally
Shekhar Suman, an actor and a friend of Raju Srivastava, took to Twitter on Sunday to update about the comedian's health, as he continues to remain admitted in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi.
Shekhar tweeted, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev."
Netizens were delighted by the news and chimed into the comment box showering their blessings for Raju's speedy recovery.
One of the users wrote, "That's a wonderful news. Wishing & Waiting for him to be back...Our prayers."
Another tweet reads, "May God give him speedy recovery chamatkar kare baba aur Raju bhai swastya ho jai."
Earlier, Raju's younger brother Deepu Srivastava shared a video message to reveal details about his brother's health.
Deepu expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health and refuted farcical rumours about Raju's health.
Deepu Srivastava also called Raju a fighter in a video message.
"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."
Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on 10 August after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.
His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.
The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Many celebrities from the film industry took on social media to convey their prayers for Raju's recovery
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.
With inputs from agencies.
