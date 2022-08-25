Raju Srivastava still on ventilator…: His wife issues statement. Read here

Raju Srivastava still on ventilator…: His wife issues statement. Read here1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
- She further requested fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital and ignore rumours
Raju Srivastava is on ventilator and continues to recover "slowly", his wife issued a statement on his official Instagram page on Thursday and further noted that he is ‘stable’. This comes after several media reports earlier tthat Srivastava had gained consciousness 15 days after he had a heart attack.
Raju Srivastava is on ventilator and continues to recover "slowly", his wife issued a statement on his official Instagram page on Thursday and further noted that he is ‘stable’. This comes after several media reports earlier tthat Srivastava had gained consciousness 15 days after he had a heart attack.
"Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment," Shikha Srivastava said in the statement.
"Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment," Shikha Srivastava said in the statement.
Shikha further requested the media and the comedian's fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital.
Shikha further requested the media and the comedian's fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital.
"Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable.
"Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable.
"The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We’re thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for him," she added.
"The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We’re thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for him," she added.
Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty the same day. He has been on life support since then.
Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty the same day. He has been on life support since then.