Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda 'critical' after road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was reportedly in a “critical condition” after he met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday. Police said he was seriously injured.

A formal statement from the hospital is awaited.

What happened exactly? The accident happened when Rajvir Jawanda was on his way to Shimla, riding his motorcycle on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in. the Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle.

He was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, where his condition is said to be critical, police told PTI.

Several reports claimed that while being rushed to the hospital, Rajvir Jawanda also suffered a heart attack, further worsening his condition. Mint could not independently verify these reports.

As the news of the accident spread, Punjabi singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited the hospital to check on his health.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda? Rajvir Jawanda is a popular Punjabi singer known for songs such as Jogiyan, Dheeyan, Sukoon. He is born and brought up in Punjab.

Ludhiana-born Jawanda rose to fame with his hit song 'Kali Jawande Di.' He has also acted in several Punjabi movies.

Rajvir started his career with folk and devotional traditions before moving into mainstream Punjabi pop. The singer began releasing music in the mid-2010s, and slowly gained popularity with songs like Sardaari, Mera Dil, Rabb Karke, Zor and more.

On Instagram, the singer has 2.4 million followers.

Rajvir Jawanda’s last Instagram post before road accident Hours before the road accident, Rajvir had posted a story on his Instagram account, showing a lake. He completed his post by adding his recent song, Tu Dis Painda in the background.

In the video, the singer can be seen in a black t-shirt, denims and a hat. He captioned the reel in Punjabi, which translated to: “No one will understand, what is the matter between you and me. If I don't remember you. Tell me which moment is that.”

Fans wish for Rajvir Jawanda’s recovery on social media As soon as the news around Rajvir Jawanda’s road accident went viral, many of his fans took to their social media handles to wish him a speedy recovery.

One fan commented, "Waheguru mehar kare." Another fan wrote, "Critical condition das rhe a waheguru ji mehar krn maa pio da sher brga puttsahi salamat ghar a jawe dhan guru Ramdas ji." Apart from fans, music artist, Kamal Grewal penned, "Waheguru chardi kala rakhey bhut wadia insaan hai Rajveer."