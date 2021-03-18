OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill 2021

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes on Thursday amid Opposition uproar over the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a bill in the Upper House to consider for further amendment of the Insurance Act 1938.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

3 min read . 02:59 PM IST
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger, amid the spread of coronavirus, at a railway station in Mumbai.

UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid-19 variant cases in India now at 400

2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Hot Seat is candid, sometimes contrite, an attempt by Jeff Immelt to explain his questionable decisions as a manager.

Crisis can be a great time to drive change and shift market share: Jeff Immelt

5 min read . 02:35 PM IST
A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests in New Delhi

COVID-19: Over 23 crore tests conducted for detection of coronavirus in India

2 min read . 02:33 PM IST

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the insurance amendment bill 2021 will put people in trouble. The Insurance Act 1938 is being amended for the third time.

He said the Act was first amended during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure when 26 per cent FDI was allowed in the insurance sector. Later in 2015 the law was amended further to allow 49 per cent FDI and now the amendment is for allowing 74 per cent

"I want the bill to be scrutinised to address the gaps and it should be referred to a standing committee," Kharge said.

The Opposition raised slogans and trooped into the well following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh was forced to adjourn the House for 10 min till 2:43 pm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout