Home >News >India >Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday following a ruckus over fuel prices in the parliament.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

"We will continue our agitation (demanding a discussion on fuel price rise) when Rajya Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

"Petrol and diesel prices are nearly 100 per litre and 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Kharge had said.

After slogans were raised, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. (ANI)

