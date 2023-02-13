Rajya Sabha adjourned till 13 March amid protests by Opposition MPs
- Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition party members insisted that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House
Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till March 13 after continued disruptions by opposition members over the Gautam Adani-Hindenburg report issue.
