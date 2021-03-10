Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid uproar by Congress and Opposition in the House demanding discussion on the three newly-enacted farm laws.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. However, the agitating members kept raising slogans, and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said a notice has been given under Rule 267 for suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss the three farm laws and issues related to farmers.

"I am requesting you to allow under 267 rule to discuss this issue... till then it will not be fair without taking notice of this...we cannot proceed. I request you to suspend all the rules," Kharge said.

As opposition members were raising slogans demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu "disallowed" the notices saying the issue was discussed in the first leg of the ongoing Budget Session.

The Chairman asked the agitating members to return to seats saying the farmers' issue could be discussed during the debate on the appropriation bill and finance bill.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all coronavirus-related precautionary measures in place.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three new farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

