Rajya Sabha bypolls: Abhishek Singhvi, George Kurian, Ravneet Bittu, 9 others elected unoppposed; NDA gains majority

The NDA secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two allied members were elected unopposed in by-elections, bringing their total seats to 112.

Livemint
Updated27 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi set to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi set to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana(PTI)

In a signficant development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two members from allied parties were elected unopposed in the by-elections for the upper house.

Here's the list for BJP:

  • Mission Ranjan Das and Rameshwar Teli were elected from Assam
  • Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar
  • Kiran Choudhary from Haryana
  • Union Minister George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh
  • Dhairyasheel Patil from Maharashtra
  • Mamata Mohanta from Odisha
  • Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan
  • Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura

 

Also Read | BJP fields Kiran Choudhry, Ravneet Bittu, George Kurian for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Among the NDA allies, Nitin Patil from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP won a seat, while Upendra Kushwaha, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, was elected unopposed from Bihar.

Currently, the BJP's representation in the Rajya Sabha has grown to 96 members, bringing the total seats held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 112.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat’s uncle slams ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda for ’political stunt’

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and advocate, got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. With this, Opposition's INDIA bloc numbers in the Upper House reached 85.

The Rajya Sabha currently has eight vacant seats, with four from Jammu and Kashmir and four for nominated members, bringing the majority mark in the 245-member house to 119.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaRajya Sabha bypolls: Abhishek Singhvi, George Kurian, Ravneet Bittu, 9 others elected unoppposed; NDA gains majority

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue