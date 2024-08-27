In a signficant development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two members from allied parties were elected unopposed in the by-elections for the upper house.
Here's the list for BJP:
Among the NDA allies, Nitin Patil from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP won a seat, while Upendra Kushwaha, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, was elected unopposed from Bihar.
Currently, the BJP's representation in the Rajya Sabha has grown to 96 members, bringing the total seats held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 112.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and advocate, got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. With this, Opposition's INDIA bloc numbers in the Upper House reached 85.
The Rajya Sabha currently has eight vacant seats, with four from Jammu and Kashmir and four for nominated members, bringing the majority mark in the 245-member house to 119.
