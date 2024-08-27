In a signficant development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two members from allied parties were elected unopposed in the by-elections for the upper house.

Here's the list for BJP:

Mission Ranjan Das and Rameshwar Teli were elected from Assam

Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar

Kiran Choudhary from Haryana

Union Minister George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh

Dhairyasheel Patil from Maharashtra

Mamata Mohanta from Odisha

Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan

Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura

Among the NDA allies, Nitin Patil from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP won a seat, while Upendra Kushwaha, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, was elected unopposed from Bihar.

Currently, the BJP's representation in the Rajya Sabha has grown to 96 members, bringing the total seats held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 112.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and advocate, got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. With this, Opposition's INDIA bloc numbers in the Upper House reached 85.