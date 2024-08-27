Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Rajya Sabha bypolls: Abhishek Singhvi, George Kurian, Ravneet Bittu, 9 others elected unoppposed; NDA gains majority

Rajya Sabha bypolls: Abhishek Singhvi, George Kurian, Ravneet Bittu, 9 others elected unoppposed; NDA gains majority

Livemint

The NDA secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two allied members were elected unopposed in by-elections, bringing their total seats to 112.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi set to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana

In a signficant development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Rajya Sabha after nine BJP leaders and two members from allied parties were elected unopposed in the by-elections for the upper house.

Here's the list for BJP:

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

  • Mission Ranjan Das and Rameshwar Teli were elected from Assam
  • Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar
  • Kiran Choudhary from Haryana
  • Union Minister George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh
  • Dhairyasheel Patil from Maharashtra
  • Mamata Mohanta from Odisha
  • Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan
  • Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura

Among the NDA allies, Nitin Patil from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP won a seat, while Upendra Kushwaha, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, was elected unopposed from Bihar.

Currently, the BJP's representation in the Rajya Sabha has grown to 96 members, bringing the total seats held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 112.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and advocate, got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. With this, Opposition's INDIA bloc numbers in the Upper House reached 85.

The Rajya Sabha currently has eight vacant seats, with four from Jammu and Kashmir and four for nominated members, bringing the majority mark in the 245-member house to 119.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.