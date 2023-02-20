Rajya Sabha chairman ask privilege panel to probe 'disorderly conduct' of 12 MPs

In the bulletin dated February 18, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, "...the Chairman...has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by (the MPs)....in violation of rules and etiquette of Rajya Sabha by repeatedly entering the well of the council, shouting slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council."