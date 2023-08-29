Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Rajya Sabha Chairman has re-constituted eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under his administrative jurisdiction, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committees have been re-constituted in consultation with the Lok Sabha Speaker. The new Parliamentary Standing Committees will come into effect from September 13, 2023.

"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. 13th September, 2023," the official notification read.

These eight committees include Committee on Commerce; Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports; Committee on Health and Family Welfare; Committee on Home Affairs; Committee on Industry, etc.

Check full list of re-constituted Parliamentary Standing Committees here,