 Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revokes suspension of 11 MPs ahead of Budget session 2024 | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 30 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.70 -0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.00 -2.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.45 -2.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.20 -0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 859.25 2.19%
Business News/ News / India/  Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revokes suspension of 11 MPs ahead of Budget session 2024
Back Back

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revokes suspension of 11 MPs ahead of Budget session 2024

 PTI

The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee has found 11 suspended opposition MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council of States.

Rajya Sabha has invoked suspension of 11 opposition MPs held guilty of breach of privilege, reported PTI (PTI)Premium
Rajya Sabha has invoked suspension of 11 opposition MPs held guilty of breach of privilege, reported PTI (PTI)

 The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee on Tuesday held 11 suspended opposition MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council of States, but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked their suspension allowing them to attend the Budget session, sources said.

In its report to the Rajya Sabha chairman a day before the session starts on Wednesday, the committee also recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as "sufficient punishment" for the transgression.

The MPs held "guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council" of States are Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G C Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, M Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas and A A Rahim.

The committee presented the report to Dhankhar, taking note of the situation that the suspended members would not be able to attend the special address of President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament, the first address in the new building of Parliament, on Wednesday.

The committee usually submits its recommendations to the House.

The sources said the chairman invoked the authority vested in him under the rules of procedure to revoke their suspension enabling the members to attend the special address by the president.

The matter of 11 MPs suspended by the chairman during the Winter session of Parliament were referred to the Privileges Committee.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App