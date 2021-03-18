Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 that raises the foreign direct investment ( FDI ) in insurance sector from 49% to 74%.

The Upper House cleared the Bill by a voice vote after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to queries raised by protesting Opposition party members. Sitharaman said foreign investment will supplement domestic long-term resources in ensuring further insurance penetration in the country.

Sitharaman assured that the decision to increase the foreign investment was taken after detailed consultations by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) with stakeholders.

The decision to grant control and higher foreign ownership rights comes with safeguards. As per this, majority of directors on the Board and key management persons in health and general insurance companies would be resident Indians, with at least 50% of directors being independent directors. The government will also specify a particular percentage of profits to be retained as general reserve.

Insurance sector was opened up for foreign direct investment of 26% in year 2000. The government last raised the FDI cap from 26% to 49% in 2015.

During the discussions, members of the Opposition raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House leading to adjournment of the House.

“In order to achieve the objective of government's FDI policy of supplementing domestic long-term capital, technology and skills for the growth of the economy and the insurance sector, and thereby enhance insurance penetration and social protection, it has been decided to raise the limit of foreign investment in Indian insurance companies from the existing 49% to 74%," the Bill said about the objectives it seeks to achieve.

