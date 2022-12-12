Rajya Sabha clears Bill to mandate use of green energy

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that aims to make the use of clean energy mandatory for industry and other sectors.
The development also paves the way for the setting up of carbon markets in the country. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha in August.
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources, including biomass and ethanol, for energy and feedstock, along with the use of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
The bill proposes to enhance the scope of the Energy Conservation Building Code and bring large residential buildings within the ambit of the energy conservation regime.
Around 36 members of the Rajya Sabha took part in the discussion on the bill on Monday. Replying to the discussion on the bill, power minister RK Singh said that India has the potential of emerging as the leader in new areas of green buildings and green hydrogen.
He said that currently 24% of energy consumption is from the housing sector and that the government has targeted only big commercial establishments having a load capacity of 100KW under the bill.
He said the government plans to mandate the use of green hydrogen in sectors like steel, refineries, fertilizer and cement industries, through green hydrogen consumption obligation. The obligation target would be set by a body headed by the cabinet secretary. Talking on India’s green hydrogen plans, Singh said: “It is forward looking, it is futuristic. We are keeping up with the world. In fact, we are leading the world." The minister said Indian industry has the potential to invest to set up capacity for 25 million tonne of green hydrogen capacity.
“We are relentlessly marching ahead towards our target of reducing India’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030. The passage of Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today paves the way to enhanced use of renewable energy," said a tweet from the office of RK Singh.
