LIVE UPDATES

Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party’s Chief Whip in UP Assembly resigns ahead of polling

3 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling is underway for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will begin from 5 pm onwards.