Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live: Elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh for 15 Rajya Sabha seats. The voting started at 9 am and vote counting is set to begin at 5 pm today. For the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial of the three states, the Samajwadi Party has nominated three candidates, while the BJP fielded 8 candidates. The BJP has enough members to send seven members without opposition, but Sanjay Seth's candidacy has raised the possibility of a close contest for one seat.
In Karnataka where four vacancies are to be filled, the Congress moved all of its MLAs to a hotel. Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar from the Congress, Narayansa Bandage from the BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S) are the five contenders. Concerns regarding cross-voting have surfaced since all parties sent whips to their MLAs.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress in Himachal Pradesh has sent out a whip telling all of its MLAs to support Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the party's nominee. The BJP, which maintains that lawmakers have the freedom to cast votes following their personal preferences, has attacked this action.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE : Sixty four of the 68 MLAs in Himachal Pradesh have already cast their votes during the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in the state, news agency ANI said. Polling is underway for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said SP's Manoj Pandey's resignation showed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Manoj Pandey has always been a supporter of Sanatana Dharma. He has always been giving statements regarding the same. He wanted everyone to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan. This is the reason he is showing faith in PM Modi's leadership and is taking such a decision," he told news agency ANI
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party member of legislative assembly (MLA) Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in the assembly as the polling for ten Rajya Sabha members was underway in Uttar Pradesh.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress member of parliament (MP) Pramod Tiwari said if all MLAs of Samajwadi Party are united, its 3 candidates can win the elections. "Two Congress MLAs are going to vote for Samajwadi Party due to the INDIA alliance," he said.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Arvind Bellad sayid that the party was e confident of its votes. "They (Congress) are doubtful of their votes and that is why they have kept their leaders in a resort," he told news agency ANI
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said he expects party candidate Harsh Mahajan to win in the Rajya Sabha elections underway in the state. "Our candidate for Rajya Sabha elections is Harsh Mahajan. I want all MLAs to vote and we expect our candidate to win. The Election Commission has made everything clear regarding the whip. We should wait for the results," Thakur told news agency ANI.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Forty-one candidates in the 56 seats falling vacant were elected unopposed to the Upper House. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, JP Nadda, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradesh, Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi were among the 41 candidates who have been elected unopposed to the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav have cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections underway to elect 10 members from the state to the upper house. Both leaders cast their votes in Lucknow. BJP has fielded eight candidates while the SP has fielded three candidates.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates, and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-ruled state. Both the BJP and the SP have numbers to send seven and three members, respectively, unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. But, BJP, by fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, has forced a competitive faceoff on one seat.
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: In Karnataka, NDA candidate Kupendra Reddy expects cross voting . “ If we threatened someone or asked for votes, they (Congress) should have complained to the Election Commission. We did not ask for votes from anybody," Reddy told news agency ANI
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: As Voting for the Rajya Sabha election will get underway today, security has been heightened at the gates of the UP Assembly. There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and 11 candidates in the fray. 8 candidates are from the BJP and 3 from the Samajwadi Party.
