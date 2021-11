Rajya Sabha likely to take up bill to repeal farm laws on Monday

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

PTI

The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday.