‘Rahul a serial offender’ claims BJP, Cong says he won't apologise: 5 highlights

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day Tuesday as the ruling party demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise for his democracy remarks while the opposition stayed firm on its demand for a JPC into the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi has faced allegation from BJP over his remarks during the week-long UK tour. Gandhi drew the ire of BJP when he remarked that democracy in India had come undone and that Indian institutions are under attack from the Narendra Modi-led government.

The BJP demands apology. . .

-Earlier in the day, an array of top BJP ministers met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to fine-tune the ruling party's strategy in Parliament. This included union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju.

-The BJP demanded that Gandhi apologise to PM Modi.

"We cannot sit quiet and watch everything. A member of the House goes to foreign country and talks against the democracy of India. I appeal to all parties to criticise how a senior MP tried to defame Parliament on foreign land," Piyush Goyal had said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "Adani had made it clear that the first break was given to him was given by (Congress CM) Chimanbhai Patel...the second break was given by Rajiv Gandhi. (They believe that) if Adani does development for the country then it should be only under their rule not in any other's rule."

Terming it as a non-issue, he said, "Adani-Ambani is just an excuse, they just want to abuse Modi".

-Anurag Thakur versus Congress via FATF report

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the party knows the "art of corruption and corruption through art."

Global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has mentioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in one of its recent case studies- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Art and Antiquities Market.

The report states that Rana Kapoor, the former CEO of Yes Bank, bought a mediocre painting from Priyanka Gandhi for ₹2 crore.

"Organisations investigating terror-funding cases are now conducting a case study on the corruption model of the Congress," Thakur said.

So does Congress.

-Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, DMK's TR Balu, Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Thackeray) Sanjay Raut, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha were present in the meeting held in the chamber of Parliament House of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition raised amped up their demand for a Joint Probe Committee (JPC) into the Adani issue when Piyush Goyal was demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. The Congress remarked that the denial of a JPC was the reason for the impasse in the parliament.

-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also levelled a slew of allegations against the Modi government and its foreign policy and claimed that it was aimed at benefiting the Adani Group.

"Is the objective of India's foreign policy to make Adani richer? In the last nine years, Modi ji has kept India in 'bhram (misled)' and Adani in ‘vishwa bhraman’ (global travel)' along with him," Gandhi alleged in a video in Hindi.

-Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Hindenburg report. Further Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil also moved a privilege motion against Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal for naming Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in the House.