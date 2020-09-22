Rajya Sabha passes bill that lifts controls on farm produce

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that removes controls on holding and supply of key farm produce like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes.

Dropping these items from the list of highly regulated essential commodities frees up the market, ensures supplies for exports and aims to boost investments into agriculture sector and improve price realisation for farmers.

This is one of the three farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha in the current session as the government pressed ahead with the difficult farm sector reforms as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

Two other Bills—one that gives freedom to trade in farm produce anywhere in the country and another one creating a framework for contract farming—were passed in the House on Sunday.

Stock holding limits is a tool that has been used to check price rise and the government can still prescribe holding limits on these items during extreme situations like war or famine in order to protect consumer interest.

However, the installed capacity of a value chain participant and the export demand of an exporter will remain exempted from such stock limit imposition so that investments in agriculture are not discouraged, an official statement said after the Bill was passed.

