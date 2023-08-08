Bills passed for nursing, dentistry panels

Bills passed for nursing, dentistry panels1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The two bills piloted by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya are aimed at improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector.
NEW DELHI :The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills setting up commissions for nursing, midwifery and dentistry by voice vote after a brief discussion.
The two bills piloted by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya are aimed at improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector.
The national nursing and midwifery commission bill seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals.
The national dental commission bill seeks to regulate the profession of dentistry in the country, to provide quality and affordable dental education, make accessible high quality oral healthcare and related matters to bring it at par with global standards.
The Lok Sabha had already approved these bills. The bills carry substantial weight as they entail the annulment of the Dentists Act of 1948 and the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947. Replying to the discussion, the health minister said the bills are aimed at meeting the present and future domestic as well as global requirements. He said the government would be soon coming out with a pharmacy commission.
