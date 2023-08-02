Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Several state governments and civil societies have expressed reservations about the Bill, saying it contravenes the Supreme Court’s 1996 judgment on preventing deforestation.
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, which will exempt land within 100 km of the country's border, that is needed for national security projects, small roadside amenities, and public roads leading to habitation, from the purview of the forest conservation laws.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×