Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, which will exempt land within 100 km of the country's border, that is needed for national security projects, small roadside amenities, and public roads leading to habitation, from the purview of the forest conservation laws.

It also exempts land up to 10 ha, proposed to be used for constructing security-related infrastructure, or the land proposed to be used for constructing defence-related projects, camps for paramilitary forces, or public utility projects as specified by the central government not exceeding five hectares in left-wing extremism affected area, from conservation laws.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on 26 July.

The (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed after a brief debate in Rajya Sabha even as the Opposition had walked out protesting against the violence in Manipur.

Introducing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said almost 4.5 million ha of land was diverted in the country between 1950 and 1980 when the Congress-led government was in the country.

The Bill requires entities to seek prior permission of the union government for de-reservation of forest land and for use of forest land for other purposes. The government’s permission is also needed to lease forest land to private entities.

Given the security situation in the area, the Bill sheds light on strategic and security-related projects to secure construction of essential infrastructure, particularly near international borders and in areas vulnerable to left-wing extremism.

The government has argued that it was necessary to provide access to important arterial highways, other public utilities, and minor establishments and habitations along public roadways and railway lines. To prevent legal challenges, the bill also provides necessary provisions to protect biodiversity, expand forest cover, and offer some clarifications.

However, several state governments and civil societies have expressed reservations about the Bill, saying it contravenes the Supreme Court’s 1996 judgment on preventing deforestation.

The Forest (Conservation) Act, of 1980, was a crucial central statute for the conservation of forests in the country. It provides de-reservation of reserved forests, use of forest land for non-forest purposes, assigning forest land by way of lease or otherwise to a private entity, and clearing of naturally grown trees for reafforestation requires prior permission of the central government.