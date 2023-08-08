Rajya Sabha passes inter-services organisations bill1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 4 August amid a renewed push for theaterisation for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023, that seeks to provide commanders-in-chief and officers-in command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) with disciplinary and administrative power over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.