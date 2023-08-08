New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023, that seeks to provide commanders-in-chief and officers-in command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) with disciplinary and administrative power over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 4 August amid a renewed push for theaterisation for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

Initiating the bill in the Upper House, defence minister Rajnath Singh described it as necessary to strengthen the armed forces in view of the global security scenario, emphasising that only through better jointness and integration can the military move forward towards securing national interests.

The Bill will ensure better coordination among the three services and bolster the integrated structure, Singh said, assuring the House that it will prove to be a milestone in the path to India's military reforms.

He pointed out that today’s warfare is no longer conventional, but has become technology and network centric, which makes it even more important for the three Services to work with greater coordination to face future challenges faced by the country.

Currently, armed forces personnel are governed in accordance with the provisions contained in their specific Service Acts – Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957 and Air Force Act 1950. The enactment of the Bill will have various tangible benefits such as the maintenance of effective discipline in inter-services establishments by the Heads of ISOs, no requirement of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent Service units, expeditious disposal of cases of misdemeanour or indiscipline and saving of public money & time by avoiding multiple proceedings.

The Bill would also pave the way for much greater integration and jointness amongst the three Services; lay a strong foundation for creation of Joint Structures in times to come and further improve the functioning of the Armed Forces.

The Bill will be applicable for army, navy and air force personnel, and to persons of other forces as notified by the central government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.