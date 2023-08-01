Bills on mediation, cooperatives passed

The Multi State Cooperative Society Bill seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making their functioning more transparent, introducing a system of regular elections and prohibiting appointments of related persons. Minister of state for cooperation B.L. Verma said the bill provides for norms for appointment of employees at cooperatives, which ensures that there is no nepotism. He said that India’s target of becoming a $5-trillion economy cannot be achieved without the “progressive role" of the cooperative sector.The bill establishes the Co-operative Election Authority to conduct and supervise elections to the boards of multi-state co-operative societies. It also establishes the Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies.