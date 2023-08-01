Bills on mediation, cooperatives passed

Bills on mediation, cooperatives passed1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Both bills were passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the violence in Manipur.
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill 2021 and Multi State Cooperative Society Bill, which are aimed at institutionalising and promoting the process of mediation and strengthening co-operative societies.
Both bills were passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the violence in Manipur.
The Mediation Bill, 2021 halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days. It also encourages settling civil or commercial disputes through mediation before approaching a court or tribunal. It provides for the setting up of the Mediation Council of India, whose functions will include registering mediators and recognising mediation service providers and mediation institutes.
It encourages community mediation and makes online mediation an acceptable and cost-effective process.
The Multi State Cooperative Society Bill seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making their functioning more transparent, introducing a system of regular elections and prohibiting appointments of related persons. Minister of state for cooperation B.L. Verma said the bill provides for norms for appointment of employees at cooperatives, which ensures that there is no nepotism. He said that India’s target of becoming a $5-trillion economy cannot be achieved without the “progressive role" of the cooperative sector.The bill establishes the Co-operative Election Authority to conduct and supervise elections to the boards of multi-state co-operative societies. It also establishes the Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies.
